BLOG: Experiencing anger and cordiality at a rally

At the First Amendment rally on Thursday, one of the attendees expressed some anger toward me, saying that in a blog post a couple of years ago, I had criticized Fox News and called its viewers "stupid." He seemed quite mad about it, and I was a little bit worried he was going to get in my face, but he didn't.
In general, rally-goers were cordial. One kept saying I should get a better career, which seemed to me ironic since the gathering was billed as a celebration of the First Amendment. I admired the rally-goers' persistence, as most of them stayed on their Centennial Circle perch during a violent cloudburst. Reporter Chad Arnold and I ran for Burger King to take cover.
I looked up the old blog post, and it neither says nor implies that Fox viewers are unintelligent. It starts off by talking about some alarming things written in a letter to the editor by a man from Stony Creek, Carl Thomas, who wanted President Trump to declare martial law and to arrest his political enemies. I describe calling Thomas, who told me he gets a lot of information from Fox News.
In the post, I bemoan the malign influence of the fear-mongering by Fox's lineup of smirkers and shouters —Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and so on — and I conclude with this:
"'I'm not a radical,' Thomas said, and I believe at one time he wasn't one.
"But he and millions of others have been radicalized by Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, who come into their houses every day and fill them up with fear."
I believe that now more than ever. I also believe smart people are susceptible to fear-mongering and can be influenced by a constant diet of twisted and false narratives.
I also believe that a fearful outlook goes hand in hand with a defensiveness when that outlook is challenged. This crosses all political leanings and includes left-wing folks in thrall to conspiracy theories about vaccines, the media, big corporations, 9/11, Israel, etc. The fearful/conspiratorial mindset is not limited to any one political outlook.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
@trafficstatic.
