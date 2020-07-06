BLOG: Experiencing anger and cordiality at a rally

"But he and millions of others have been radicalized by Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro, who come into their houses every day and fill them up with fear."

I believe that now more than ever. I also believe smart people are susceptible to fear-mongering and can be influenced by a constant diet of twisted and false narratives.

I also believe that a fearful outlook goes hand in hand with a defensiveness when that outlook is challenged. This crosses all political leanings and includes left-wing folks in thrall to conspiracy theories about vaccines, the media, big corporations, 9/11, Israel, etc. The fearful/conspiratorial mindset is not limited to any one political outlook.