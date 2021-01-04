BLOG: Elise Stefanik cited as the exemplar of Trumpism in Republican Party

The 12th Amendment replaced the procedure laid out in Article II, and the amendment's procedure is still used, although part of the text is outdated because the length of the interregnum (the time we are in now, after the election is decided but before the inauguration) has been changed. Check out the text of the amendment at the National Constitution Center. You will see there is nothing there about grounds for objecting to the election results.

Stefanik's reference to the Constitution is meant to put a gloss of respectability on this further demonstration of her lack of respect for our country's laws and its Constitution. But it is a reference without a reason — nothing in the Constitution justifies what she is doing. Her action further demonstrates, as Hunt says in his column, how very far she has come, unfortunately, from the moderate candidate who was first elected to represent our district.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

