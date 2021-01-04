BLOG: Elise Stefanik cited as the exemplar of Trumpism in Republican Party

Al Hunt, a former editor of Bloomberg News and former editor and reporter for the Wall Street Journal, has a column today in The Hill newspaper that discusses the way Trump has taken over the Republican Party and leads with this:
"There is no better illustration of the Trumpification of the Republican party than Elise Stefanik ..."
Hunt goes on to discuss, as we here at the Post-Star have many times, Stefanik's transformation from moderate Trump-skeptic Republican to Trump cheerleader and defender, even and especially in the face of egregiously undemocratic behavior.
We have an example of that today. Over the weekend, Trump called the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, and berated, cajoled and threatened him for an hour to "find" thousands of votes and overturn the results of the election in Georgia, where Joe Biden won in the presidential contest.
At the same time, numerous Republican members of Congress, including Stefanik, have said they will object to the acceptance of the results from the Electoral College, which are being reported on Wednesday. She justifies this with reference to Article II and the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, which lay out the process and procedures by which electors report their votes and Congress accepts them.
The 12th Amendment replaced the procedure laid out in Article II, and the amendment's procedure is still used, although part of the text is outdated because the length of the interregnum (the time we are in now, after the election is decided but before the inauguration) has been changed. Check out the text of the amendment at the National Constitution Center. You will see there is nothing there about grounds for objecting to the election results.
Stefanik's reference to the Constitution is meant to put a gloss of respectability on this further demonstration of her lack of respect for our country's laws and its Constitution. But it is a reference without a reason — nothing in the Constitution justifies what she is doing. Her action further demonstrates, as Hunt says in his column, how very far she has come, unfortunately, from the moderate candidate who was first elected to represent our district.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.