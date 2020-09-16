BLOG: Confirming letters can be a complicated affair

When I called another one of the letter-writing teens, who also lives in Saratoga County, she told me she was a volunteer with Stefanik’s congressional campaign, writing letters for her and making calls.

“The head of our team asked if we wanted to write letters. I said, ‘Of course.’ He said, write on this subject,” the young woman told me.

She researched the subject – a recent bill to provide financial support for the Postal Service – and wrote a letter that explained why Stefanik had voted for it.

I asked her the name of the campaign staff person she works for, but she said, “I’m not sure I can give you that,” and then said she had to go.

I sent an email to a couple of editors at other papers, asking if they’d had anything come up with letters for Stefanik. Peter Crowley at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise told me about trying to confirm a Stefanik-supporting letter from a writer in Plattsburgh and discovering it listed an incorrect email and a phone number at an address where the man no longer lived.

When Crowley tracked down the man at a different number, he admitted he hadn’t written the letter — a campaign staffer for Stefanik had written it, he told Crowley — but he agreed with the content and was willing to put his name on it.