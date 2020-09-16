BLOG: Confirming letters can be a complicated affair

A couple of unexpected things happened last week as I was confirming letters to the editor. The person who usually does that job is on vacation, and since I handle the editorial page, I was doing it, calling people to confirm in person and make sure no one was signing someone else’s name to a letter.
I called a woman in Schuylerville and told her she’d already had two letters published in September, which is our limit.
She said someone else had submitted those letters, although she had written them. When I asked why, she said she was part of an “unofficial group” that was writing letters in support of Elise Stefanik.
I realized she was young, and it turned out she is a high school student. When I asked her more about her unofficial group and the content of her letters, she became more reticent, and I said goodbye.
The conversation made me wonder. I looked at other letters we’d received and published in support of Elise Stefanik and quickly found several from recent months also written by high school students.
The subject matter of these letters – Gov. Cuomo’s pandemic transfer orders to nursing homes, for example – is not what you would expect from teenagers. Nor are they written in a way that sounds like a teenagers’ voice.
One of them, on the subject of coronavirus infections at Essex Center, includes a section that echoes a press release on the same subject that can be found on Stefanik’s website.
When I called another one of the letter-writing teens, who also lives in Saratoga County, she told me she was a volunteer with Stefanik’s congressional campaign, writing letters for her and making calls.
“The head of our team asked if we wanted to write letters. I said, ‘Of course.’ He said, write on this subject,” the young woman told me.
She researched the subject – a recent bill to provide financial support for the Postal Service – and wrote a letter that explained why Stefanik had voted for it.
I asked her the name of the campaign staff person she works for, but she said, “I’m not sure I can give you that,” and then said she had to go.
I sent an email to a couple of editors at other papers, asking if they’d had anything come up with letters for Stefanik. Peter Crowley at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise told me about trying to confirm a Stefanik-supporting letter from a writer in Plattsburgh and discovering it listed an incorrect email and a phone number at an address where the man no longer lived.
When Crowley tracked down the man at a different number, he admitted he hadn’t written the letter — a campaign staffer for Stefanik had written it, he told Crowley — but he agreed with the content and was willing to put his name on it.
Crowley published that letter, but said he has since received a few others with the same man’s name on them, again with the wrong address and phone number, which he has not published, because the outdated contact information indicated they were not submitted by that man.
I called that man in Plattsburgh and introduced myself, but he hung up on me.
Crowley emphasized that this single instance is the only time he has had an issue with the authorship of letters about political contests.
I was looking into this while doing other things at the office, making calls throughout the day. By this point, I was making an effort to speak with the letter-writers in person, not just to confirm the letter but to ask about their letter-writing process.
So I didn’t leave messages. If no one answered, I hung up, which meant, in one case, I made numerous calls to the same number over two or three days. It’s possible the word had gone out and the letter-writer was ducking me. Finally, I left a message, which has not been returned.
On Friday, I received an email from a man who said he had heard I was calling teenagers about their letters and complained I was berating and bullying them, which is not true.
It is true I asked them more questions than I would usually do, because I was interested in finding out how these letters were being generated. He may have felt I shouldn’t have made multiple calls to the teen who didn’t pick up, but I’ve done that in many reporting situations over the years, because you’re much more likely to get people to respond spontaneously and honestly in the moment when you introduce the subject to them.
Assigning subjects to teen volunteers for writing letters to the editor doesn’t violate our letters policy. The man who complained about my calls said he thought their political participation could be educational, and I agree with him.
If people were getting paid for writing letters, that would violate our policy, and if a campaign were involved in composing a letter, submitting it under someone else’s name, that would, too.
I asked the Tedra Cobb campaign about its letter-writing and was told by Cobb’s communications director, Mauranda Simmons, the campaign has a volunteer in Saranac Lake who will help people with research and inform them about letter-submitting policies at various newspapers. But the Cobb campaign doesn’t assign subjects to volunteers and doesn’t write content for them or copy-edit their letters, she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
