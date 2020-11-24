BLOG: Bemoaning deaths with a big grin

Our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has not publicly acknowledged Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, a victory that has now been recognized, in a backhanded way, by the Trump administration. What she has been spending her time on is an assault, staged on various platforms, on Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Here are a couple of choice insults from her Twitter feed:
* "Unlike NY’s tyrannical embarrassment of a Governor (who is despised Upstate), we proudly back the Blue!"
and
"A despised, hypocritical, tyrannical, hubris-laden Governor"
She has a new favorite nickname now, repeatedly calling Cuomo "the worst governor in America." She bases that characterization mostly on the claim that Gov. Cuomo mismanaged the pandemic in regard to nursing homes, causing thousands of deaths. This is a talking point among Republicans.
The thing is, although people like Stefanik characterize Covid deaths in NY nursing homes as being far worse than in other states, that isn't true. Here is a link to cms.gov data (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). For those with a conspiratorial bent, I'll point out that this data was compiled by the federal government under Donald Trump, so it is very unlikely, if it was manipulated, that it would be changed to favor Cuomo.
If you look at cases and deaths per 1,000 residents, you'll see that New York is around the middle of the pack.
In total nursing home deaths caused by Covid, New York is at the top of the list, along with two other heavily populated states, California and Texas.
In hindsight, it's easy to criticize Cuomo's decision in the spring to require nursing homes to take Covid-positive patients from hospitals that didn't have room for them. At the time, NY was reeling from a huge outbreak, and Cuomo was trying to prepare, in ways that ended up making sense and other ways that proved unnecessary, for that outbreak to get even worse. The nursing home order was soon rescinded. It's impossible to determine if anyone was infected because of the order, but it's possible and that is a tragedy.
Nonetheless, nursing homes have been hotbeds of Covid deaths around the country, because that is where the most vulnerable people live, and they live there in close quarters. Once the disease has gotten into the homes — in most cases, especially early on, probably brought in by staff and visitors — it has wreaked havoc.
Cuomo has been arrogant and defensive on this point, as he is about most criticism. Admitting mistakes is not his strong suit. But his leadership on the pandemic has been strong and effective overall, and the attacks by folks like Stefanik are overblown.
Recently, she appeared on Fox TV with another NY congressional representative, Lee Zeldin, and host Trey Gowdy. In a few minutes, she called Cuomo "Doctor Death" and "the worst governor in America," characterizing his performance this past year as an "abject failure."
Her apparently visceral contempt for Cuomo is out of all proportion to any missteps he has made. All her insults are spoken with a wide, unnerving smile. It's bizarre. Here she is talking about how terrible Cuomo is, and blaming him for tragic deaths, with a gleam in her eye and a big grin on her face.
It would make a whole lot more sense, at least for her constituents, if Stefanik were spending her time more constructively — advocating for federal pandemic aid for New York's businesses, municipalities and citizens, for example. Her energetic attacks on Cuomo do nothing to help New Yorkers, and we need her help.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
@trafficstatic.
