BLOG: Bemoaning deaths with a big grin

If you look at cases and deaths per 1,000 residents, you'll see that New York is around the middle of the pack.

In total nursing home deaths caused by Covid, New York is at the top of the list, along with two other heavily populated states, California and Texas.

In hindsight, it's easy to criticize Cuomo's decision in the spring to require nursing homes to take Covid-positive patients from hospitals that didn't have room for them. At the time, NY was reeling from a huge outbreak, and Cuomo was trying to prepare, in ways that ended up making sense and other ways that proved unnecessary, for that outbreak to get even worse. The nursing home order was soon rescinded. It's impossible to determine if anyone was infected because of the order, but it's possible and that is a tragedy.

Nonetheless, nursing homes have been hotbeds of Covid deaths around the country, because that is where the most vulnerable people live, and they live there in close quarters. Once the disease has gotten into the homes — in most cases, especially early on, probably brought in by staff and visitors — it has wreaked havoc.