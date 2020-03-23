BLOG: Banks view 'help' in different ways

Last week, Gov. Cuomo said the state was going to have banks and other financial institutions waive mortgage payments (in a forbearance, not a forgiveness) for 90 days, but depending on your bank, that benefit may be less than it seems. I have heard that some institutions are telling people, yes, you can have a forbearance for the next three months, but the whole amount (all three months plus the current payment) has to be repaid by the beginning of July. That is not helpful. That is, in fact, counterproductive, and the state should step in and stop it.

Other lenders, apparently, are being better and agreeing, for example, to grant 3-month forbearances and extend the life of the loan by three months — tacking the payments onto the end of the loan. That could be helpful to people in temporary financial straits (of course, these straits may not prove to be temporary).

I asked Glens Falls National about this and was told that the governor's action applies only to state-regulated mortgage providers and not to banks like Glens Falls National, which is a federal bank.

"We and many other local financial institutions are governed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a federal regulator that has not issued any guidance on this issue," according to a statement sent out by Dori McDannold, a spokeswoman for the bank.