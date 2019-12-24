BLOG: At the hospital, having a good time

The Post-Star wrote quite a few stories this year about the financial struggles at Glens Falls Hospital, and in some cases, people defended the hospital by saying how dedicated the staff there is and what good experiences they had there as patients. Our stories weren't about the quality of care at the hospital; they were about its billing troubles, which led to a multimillion-dollar loss and cuts to staff and services.

But I now have an opportunity to comment on the hospital's quality of care, because, after a lifetime of good luck in avoiding surgeries and hospital stays, I recently had a hip replacement done by Surgical Associates and spent a night in the hospital. The whole experience, from getting my nostrils daubed with iodine to ward off MRSA to the challenging physical therapy sessions I am now undergoing, has been excellent. The pain and discomfort of major surgery is not something I would wish on myself, but the hospital's careful, compassionate care has made it as bearable as something like that can be.