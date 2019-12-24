BLOG: At the hospital, having a good time

The Post-Star wrote quite a few stories this year about the financial struggles at Glens Falls Hospital, and in some cases, people defended the hospital by saying how dedicated the staff there is and what good experiences they had there as patients. Our stories weren't about the quality of care at the hospital; they were about its billing troubles, which led to a multimillion-dollar loss and cuts to staff and services.
But I now have an opportunity to comment on the hospital's quality of care, because, after a lifetime of good luck in avoiding surgeries and hospital stays, I recently had a hip replacement done by Surgical Associates and spent a night in the hospital. The whole experience, from getting my nostrils daubed with iodine to ward off MRSA to the challenging physical therapy sessions I am now undergoing, has been excellent. The pain and discomfort of major surgery is not something I would wish on myself, but the hospital's careful, compassionate care has made it as bearable as something like that can be.
The nurses and the surgeon were great during my brief stay in the hospital. It was my first experience with the discomfort and indignity of not being capable, or allowed (an alarm would go off) to get out of bed by myself. But the hospital staff not only took everything with equanimity, but I could tell, tried to make me feel a bit better about, for example, having to pee into a plastic container, then hanging it from my bed railing for them to collect. The physical therapist who came to the room was kind and informative, and when I pressed the call button for help or asked questions, answers were prompt. Even the food was good.
For those considering hip replacements, I recommend, based on my own limited experience, if you're limping and suffering and not able to do things you want to do, have it done. It does hurt for a few days, and you will have to be careful for much longer, but at the rate I'm healing, I expect to be better off in 2 or 3 months than I was before the surgery.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.