BLOG: As pandemic rages, Stefanik attacks Cuomo's salary

While President Trump ignores an out-of-control pandemic and makes baseless sore-loser claims about an election he lost by a wide margin, our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is outraged about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's salary, something that has little relevance to her job in the federal government.

Rather than easing off on the Trump-like verbal abuse now that the election is over, Stefanik is persisting with it, calling Cuomo in a tweet today (Wednesday), "the worst governor in America" and saying it is "truly a disgrace" that the 2021 budget includes a raise for the governor.

The raise, from $225,000 to $250,000 a year, was approved in 2019 by a state committee on pay. It raised the governor's salary in three steps — in 2019, from $179,000 to $200,000 and then this year to $225,000 and, finally, next year to $250,000. Before 2019, the New York governor's salary had been flat for 10 years.

Other executive salaries were also raised, and those raises could be rolled back only by a joint resolution of the state Senate and Assembly.

It does look bad for the governor to be getting a big raise when the state has a large budget deficit, and if Rep. Stefanik thinks the best use of her time as a member of the U.S. Congress is to attack the governor of her state and his salary, then that's her choice.

It seems a bad choice from the point of view of serving her constituents. She might need some cooperation from the governor sometime, so why antagonize him unnecessarily? Insulting him serves no purpose, except to curry favor with her Republican voter base, and in that, too, she resembles Trump, who has made an art of nursing grudges and pursuing feuds, while the practical, dutiful work of governing gets neglected.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

