{{featured_button_text}}
Moneymaker

This is the side of Will Doolittle's car after its run-in with a Glen Falls city bus. The defensive driving course he was ordered to take can qualify him for a discount on his car insurance.

 Will Doolittle, will@poststar.com

A few people have reminded me, following my column about taking a defensive driving course, that presenting the course certificate to my insurance company can get me a discount on my car insurance. I have heard that and do intend to do it. Even if it's a small amount of savings, which I believe it will be, it's something, and it can add up over the years, perhaps even up to the $188 ticket I had to pay.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments