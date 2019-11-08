A few people have reminded me, following my column about taking a defensive driving course, that presenting the course certificate to my insurance company can get me a discount on my car insurance. I have heard that and do intend to do it. Even if it's a small amount of savings, which I believe it will be, it's something, and it can add up over the years, perhaps even up to the $188 ticket I had to pay.
BLOG: Another good thing about the defensive driving course
Will Doolittle
Projects editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Print Ads
Furniture
Creative
Insurance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good idea Will.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.