BLOG: Adirondack Theatre Festival's interactive online show was fun and fresh

You'd think, with a new medium and scores of participants, all going at their own pace, the show would proceed too slowly or too fast, or the puzzles would prove too easy or hard, but the ATF brain trust anticipated these challenges. The puzzles are a mix of easy and hard, and you're given plenty of time — in several cases, more time than you need — to finish them. Also, there are hints.

But if you finish quickly, you won't get bored because you can turn your attention to the two very hard bonus puzzles also in the box — neither of which my group could solve, despite devoting several minutes to each.

The show is pure fun, and the best part for people who have been cooped up for months with their television sets is the interactive aspect. You can see the other folks working on their puzzles, and you type in your answers on a chat function, so you're a participant, not a passive observer. Plus, if you're watching with people in your household, you get to interact with them in a fresh way.

The show continues tonight (Friday) and tomorrow, and Thursday through Saturday next week, although tickets with boxes are sold out for all the remaining shows. If you buy tickets now, for $25, you get "digital boxes," which means the puzzles are sent to you via email.

The next show, the last in the In the Box series, is "Painting for One," in which ticket-holders take part in a "learn to paint" class where a personal drama, as well as an art class, is unfolding. That runs Feb. 9-11 (the first weekend's shows are sold out) and Feb. 16-20. Tickets are $45 ($35 with an ATF discount) and should be ordered soon to make sure you get your box before the show.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

