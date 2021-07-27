BLOG: A reader confirms expectations, unfortunately

I recently blocked a "Mr. Huelis" from my work email account, something I don't do often.
On July 20, he sent me an email about the paper's editorial about display of the Confederate flag, calling us "hypocrites and very intolerant."
He attacked me for supporting the rainbow flag, which he described with a slur, then said, "Keep pushing us, you’re not going to like what happens when we all snap."
I responded with this sentence: "Well, that is the sort of letter that confirms people’s worst expectations."
He then wrote me the most vulgar, abusive email I've ever received, insulting my intelligence and masculinity and using a slur for a gay man.
He called me a degenerate, used a crude slur then called my wife vulgar names and made suggestions in regards to her that I won't even paraphrase.
I did not respond to that, so today he sent me another email with a crude suggestion about something I should keep doing.
I'm sure "Mr. Huelis" is not his real name, because this sort of person always hides. But if that sounds familiar to anyone, I urge caution. Despite his cowardliness (I am sure this is a "he,") there is such an extreme of vulgarity and anger in his insults, I think he could be dangerous, especially if he were attacking someone smaller or unable to defend themselves.
Beyond the particulars, Mr. Huelis' attacks do exactly what I suggested, they confirm people's worst expectations of those who defend the display of the Confederate flag.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.