BLOG: A reader confirms expectations, unfortunately

I recently blocked a "Mr. Huelis" from my work email account, something I don't do often.

On July 20, he sent me an email about the paper's editorial about display of the Confederate flag, calling us "hypocrites and very intolerant."

He attacked me for supporting the rainbow flag, which he described with a slur, then said, "Keep pushing us, you’re not going to like what happens when we all snap."

I responded with this sentence: "Well, that is the sort of letter that confirms people’s worst expectations."

He then wrote me the most vulgar, abusive email I've ever received, insulting my intelligence and masculinity and using a slur for a gay man.

He called me a degenerate, used a crude slur then called my wife vulgar names and made suggestions in regards to her that I won't even paraphrase.

I did not respond to that, so today he sent me another email with a crude suggestion about something I should keep doing.