BLOG: A moderate pandemic will overwhelm our care capacity
BLOG: A moderate pandemic will overwhelm our care capacity

Hospitals set up drive-through testing for COVID-19

A man pulls up to a drive-thru test for COVID-19 at Glens Falls Hospital on Monday. Glens Falls Hospital has three stations set up for testing for COVID-19. There is a drive-up for people who are not seriously ill, and two other testing areas in a trailer and inside a red tent, which was set up on Sunday.

 Michael Goot

An excellent site put together by the investigative journalism outfit Propublica looks at the hospital-bed capacity of regions around the country and estimates whether they'd be able to handle the influx of patients under scenarios of a moderate pandemic, with 40% of the adult population contracting the novel coronavirus.

So, according to the site, our region — the Albany region — had, as of 2018, 4,800 total hospital beds. Most of those beds are usually occupied, which means only about 1,600 beds are available at any one time. That includes 430 intensive care unit beds.

In the moderate scenario, sick patients would need about 4,150 beds over 12 months, greatly exceeding the available beds. Intensive care units would be even more overwhelmed.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at

@trafficstatic.

A woman who used to work at The Post-Star and now lives in Albany has flulike symptoms, but after testing negative for the flu, she could not get a novel coronavirus test, because the supply of tests is limited.

