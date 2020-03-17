BLOG: A moderate pandemic will overwhelm our care capacity

An excellent site put together by the investigative journalism outfit Propublica looks at the hospital-bed capacity of regions around the country and estimates whether they'd be able to handle the influx of patients under scenarios of a moderate pandemic, with 40% of the adult population contracting the novel coronavirus.

So, according to the site, our region — the Albany region — had, as of 2018, 4,800 total hospital beds. Most of those beds are usually occupied, which means only about 1,600 beds are available at any one time. That includes 430 intensive care unit beds.

In the moderate scenario, sick patients would need about 4,150 beds over 12 months, greatly exceeding the available beds. Intensive care units would be even more overwhelmed.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

