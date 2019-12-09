Glens Falls residents Will and Bella Doolittle record a podcast together focused on their journey with Bella's early onset Alzheimer's disease.
Will is one of our editors here at The Post-Star.
The couple has received state- and nationwide recognition for sharing their stories.
Traditionally we have uploaded these podcasts to YouTube.
Now, however, you can listen to them on SoundCloud. SoundCloud is a music and audio streaming service with a phone app, so you can listen to these podcasts on the go.
We're hoping this will be a more user-friendly experience for audio listening, but if you still prefer YouTube, we have the episodes there for you, too.
Will and Bella have recorded 20 so far, and no matter what platform you listen to them on, they are inspiring, funny and honest. Enjoy!
— Gwendolyn Craig
