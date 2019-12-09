{{featured_button_text}}
Experiencing Alzheimer's

Bella Doolittle puts a hand on the leg of her husband, Will, as they chat and watch ‘Jeopardy!’ in their Glens Falls home. Bella was diagnosed in February 2017 with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Glens Falls residents Will and Bella Doolittle record a podcast together focused on their journey with Bella's early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Will is one of our editors here at The Post-Star.

The couple has received state- and nationwide recognition for sharing their stories. 

Traditionally we have uploaded these podcasts to YouTube.

Now, however, you can listen to them on SoundCloud. SoundCloud is a music and audio streaming service with a phone app, so you can listen to these podcasts on the go.

We're hoping this will be a more user-friendly experience for audio listening, but if you still prefer YouTube, we have the episodes there for you, too.

Will and Bella have recorded 20 so far, and no matter what platform you listen to them on, they are inspiring, funny and honest. Enjoy!

— Gwendolyn Craig

Alzheimer's Chronicles with Bella Doolittle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments