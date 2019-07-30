I was sitting in Judith Enck's plastic convention last week, when my tummy started rumbling, and I reached into my purse.
I pulled out a plastic sandwich baggie that had some dried fruit and nuts in it, but immediately shoved it into the depths of the bottomless pit I carry around because, oh my gosh, it's a single-use piece of garbage!
What was I thinking?
Then I reached for a package of crackers that has been in my purse for who knows how long, but, oh my gosh, that, too, is a single-use piece of garbage that everyone in the room was calling a "sachet" and a photo of one was glaring at me on a projected power point across the room.
I looked at the pencil in my hand, a plastic mechanical one. My hair tie around my wrist was plastic.
Speakers were talking about the problems with Starbucks and their plastic tops for to-go cups. I had a plastic Starbucks drink container (a reusable one, at least) with me that day.
I felt like crawling into a hole and hiding.
The reality is, plastic is everywhere.
As an environment reporter, I care about the environment, and I try to do things here and there to curb my carbon footprint or be more green.
But I'm not perfect, and I learned so much last week about the needless amount of single-use items our world generates and then pitches.
Many of the speakers pointed to big companies, like Nestle and Coca-Cola, that perpetuate our use of these throw-away plastic bags and containers holding our snacks, and called for change at a bigger level on the production side.
For some ideas on who to contact and petition, go to beyondplastics.org/take-action/.
On our own, however, there are many things we can do to curb our plastic use.
Besides recycling, here are some ideas for cutting out plastic:
• Shop at a store that sells in bulk, or allows you to bring your own food containers. Some co-ops allow you to do this for things like coffee and cereal.
• Bring your own silverware to work and cut out plastic utensils.
• Use a beeswax wrap or reusable containers to stash and carry snacks.
• Bring your own reusable bag to the supermarket.
• Toss the disposable razor and get one that has replaceable blades.
There are plenty of other ideas out there if you do a quick search online. Some are more extreme than others. For example, I'm not going to stop using deodorant. But if we all make small changes here and there, it could help in the long run.
— Gwendolyn Craig
