{{featured_button_text}}
Harmful algal bloom

A harmful algal bloom, or toxic cyanobacteria bloom, can look like spilled paint.

 Courtesy of DEC

I'm a little late to report this because I was on vacation, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported two confirmed toxic algal blooms on Cossayua and Saratoga lakes earlier this month. 

Samples were collected and analyzed through the lakes' Citizen Statewide Lake Assessment Programs, which checks on a variety of water-quality measurements with the help of volunteers.

Cossayuna Lake's bloom was reported on Monday, Sept. 9. The harmful algal bloom's status is listed as "confirmed with high toxins." Saratoga Lake's bloom was documented on Friday, Sept. 6 and is listed as "confirmed."

Harmful algal blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, are naturally occurring in all water bodies, but some species produce toxins. New York's harmful algal blooms tend to produce microcystin, a kind of liver toxin. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

When the state says a bloom is "confirmed," it means a sample has been analyzed and the cyanobacteria species that produce toxins has been detected. When the state says a bloom is "confirmed with high toxins," it means a sample shows enough microcystin that people and pets that come into contact with it could get sick.

The state recommends staying out of any discolored water. For more information, go to health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae/

Gwendolyn Craig

Officials warn pet owners of harmful algal blooms after death of two Vermont dogs

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments