I've watched a couple of demolition derbies in my life, and Monday's at the Washington County Fair got a little bit fiery. 

The Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby always gets some smokey cars and a few shooting flames, but sirens get blared and volunteer firefighters rush to the scene. 

During one of the divisions, though, one car was on fire, a flame coming through what appeared to be the hood of the car. It kept burning, but the horns signaling to stop the competition didn't sound right away.

Firefighters were ready, but with cars at the other end of the arena still smashing and crashing, it was not a safe space to run into. 

This driver had had enough of waiting, though. As he began to get out of his car through the windshield, precariously close to the flame, the horns sounded, and the firefighters descended.

It looked like the driver had to touch part of the fire to get himself out. At one point he shook his hand in the air. 

Overall, he seemed OK. He walked off the course and let derby officials know he wasn't going to get back in the car.

— Gwendolyn Craig

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

