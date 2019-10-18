{{featured_button_text}}

If you're not outside this Friday and Saturday, consider this an invitation.

The fall colors in Washington County are just tremendous.

I had an interview in Hartford Friday morning, and took my time leaf-peeping on the way back to work in Glens Falls. I came across my new favorite road — Shine Hill Road — which very much lives up to its name.

Colors are heading toward their peak, according to the latest I Love New York foliage report. It seems the Adirondack Park's blazing colors are fading. I saw a video from Whiteface Mountain, which already has the white stuff.

You can stay updated on the changing colors here: iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report/

— Gwendolyn Craig

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

