If you're not outside this Friday and Saturday, consider this an invitation.
The fall colors in Washington County are just tremendous.
I had an interview in Hartford Friday morning, and took my time leaf-peeping on the way back to work in Glens Falls. I came across my new favorite road — Shine Hill Road — which very much lives up to its name.
You have free articles remaining.
Colors are heading toward their peak, according to the latest I Love New York foliage report. It seems the Adirondack Park's blazing colors are fading. I saw a video from Whiteface Mountain, which already has the white stuff.
You can stay updated on the changing colors here: iloveny.com/things-to-do/fall/foliage-report/.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.