Across the globe, students participated in a climate rally on Friday, prior to the UN Climate Summit that will take place Monday in New York City.
Students from Queensbury High School and SUNY Adirondack participated, too, at a Climate Hope in Action event held at the Queensbury college campus. A couple of dozen community members also gathered.
Lale Davidson, a professor at SUNY Adirondack, was one of the organizers of the event, which she said saw about 80 people throughout the day.
"Apparently there was nothing going on between Albany and the North Country," Davidson said. "This is it. There's a lot going on all over the world, and this is a start."
Got some creative #climatechange lyrics going on from Neil Herr during the Climate Hope In Action event @SUNYADK pic.twitter.com/bDkdgxZrQJ— Gwendolyn Craig (@gwendolynnn1) September 20, 2019
There were talks, music and other activities to raise awareness about climate change. Everything was located inside SUNY Adirondack's student center. Outside, National Grid, Green Energy Consumers Alliance and Whiteman Chevy had two electric cars for test driving, and Chartwells Food Service had a kitchen set up to teach about sustainable dining.
Davidson said she and others are trying to encourage students to talk about climate change with people face-to-face.
"This is not just about individual recycling," Davidson said. "This is about legislative action."
To learn more about the United Nations Climate Action Summit, go to un.org/en/climatechange.
— Gwendolyn Craig
