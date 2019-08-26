My ice skates are 12 years old. They show their age with the off-white color, the peeling leather around the heels, and inside, the worn lining eaten away by countless hours of sweaty feet.
These skates have given me another life, where I can almost fly.
Last week they flew across Olympic ice in Lake Placid, and for some reason, despite having not competed in over a decade, my spins were faster and more centered than ever before.
"It's the magic of Lake Placid," my friend Kelsey kept saying to me.
I skated on all three indoor rinks that are part of the Lake Placid Olympic Center, including 1980 rink where the U.S. Men's Hockey team won gold and the 1932 Jack Shea Arena where 16-year-old Sonja Henie won gold.
I participated in the center's Adult Skating Program, which is basically a week-long figure skating summer camp. I went for the day, with skating sessions running from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. I skated for about seven hours.
Most of the sessions were on the 1980 Rink, or Herb Brooks Arena. The glass walls were down, and people from all over the country and even internationally, were skating in the middle of the 7,700-seats.
It was a blast.
I met a man from England, who had never skated before, and decided to give it a shot. I met a Vietnam War veteran, who was also trying out skating for the first time.
There was a young woman from Albany, who took up skating in college. I also reconnected with fellow figure skaters from my old stomping grounds in Connecticut.
Some classes were held on the USA Rink, and I took one with 1992 Olympic silver medalist Paul Wylie. Man, he can skate. He was teaching us spread eagles, one of his iconic moves. He told us how easy it is to do (not for me), and was often in his program to give him a rest while still looking impressive.
It was so exciting to return to a part of my life that has been a bit buried over the last decade.
Even if you're not into skating, the Olympic history in the complex is awesome, and it's so much fun to watch the skaters, both hockey and figure skating, practice.
If you're interested in checking out the Olympic Center, go to whiteface.com/facilities/lake-placid-olympic-center. The ISU Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating is coming up. It begins on Aug. 28 and runs through Aug. 31.
— Gwendolyn Craig
