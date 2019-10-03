Gary Mazzone was a family friend.
My Mom and Gary worked together in court, and she was there for his retirement party at the end of last year. He had been a police inspector for the Connecticut State's Attorneys Office for decades, with a long-time police career before that.
Mom always spoke fondly of him, and would pass along notes to me about where to eat and grab a beer in Washington County, because Gary had a second home in Hebron.
She warned me that he was a jokester, and that he was planning to show up to The Post-Star some day to take me to lunch.
He played a prank on me first.
I had a strange voicemail on my phone one day from "Walter Root." The baritone voice said he was an older student at SUNY Adirondack and wanted to be my intern at the newspaper. He left no callback number.
I spent the day asking my editors and colleagues whether that was a real program or not.
Later in the day, Walter Root called me back. It was Gary.
He prank-called my Mom after she had both hips replaced, but she was not as gullible as I was.
He was always messaging me places to go and things to do. I got the impression he was an adventurer when he told me to take a very fast and water-filled airboat ride on the St. Lawrence when I told him I was going to Montreal for the first time. I didn't get to do it, but it's on my list.
When he was visiting Hebron, he'd check out when my articles were on the front page of the newspaper. He was particularly excited about my article on the birders of Washington County and Keith Fish of the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue.
When Brian Mazzone said his dad wanted to be a forest ranger, I could see it.
Just last month Gary and I were trying to meet in person for the first time. He and his wife, Joan, were driving up for the weekend. It didn't work out, and I'm so sorry that it didn't.
But through his phone calls and messages, my Mom's experiences watching him help people through some of their darkest moments, and the stories and memories his son Brian, and colleagues Dave Shepack and Dawn Gallo shared with me, I feel like I knew him.
When my Mom messaged me that Gary died in the plane crash at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, I cried. Many people did. Some people leave this world too soon, and you don't understand why.
But what laughs and comforting memories he left behind for so many. And I still have a list of Gary recommendations to get to.
— Gwendolyn Craig
