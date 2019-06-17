If you love birds, you should check out Fred Wehner's Facebook page, "Fort Edward Magazine."
Wehner was just part of my article about some of Washington County's most famous birders. He and his girlfriend, Mary Ellen Russo, go out every day, scouting the back roads of Fort Edward and the surrounding area, taking pictures with that giant lens you see in the photo.
Wehner has been tackling some health complications, so we were unable to meet up for a portrait for that Sunday feature. But over the weekend, he and Russo sent me this photo of themselves, so I'm sharing it with you all — the faces behind the local wildlife photography Facebook.
Of the people I interviewed for that birding piece, Wehner is the most secretive about his birding hot spots. That's because he's witnessed some folks harass birds to get the award-winning shot. He has seen people set their dogs on owls to scare them into flying.
As you can see, Wehner gets his amazing photographs from a lens bigger than a baseball bat, and he usually doesn't leave his car.
The pair drive around swamps and creek crossings and along the Hudson River, looking for nests. They go out rain or shine.
— Gwendolyn Craig
