{{featured_button_text}}
Blog tile

I'm sharing my experience at the Fort Edward Town Board meeting Tuesday night.

Supervisor Terry Middleton read a statement for the record about how the W.L. Plastics Corporation deal came about, how he could not disclose it prior to Election Day and thanked those involved "for staying the course through the negative press."

Middleton was not re-elected this Nov. 5.

Resident Katie DeGroot has often attended Town Board meetings, and she asks questions.

DeGroot congratulated Middleton on the deal, but kept pressing him and Town Board member Neal Orsini about why it was rolled out the way it was.

"It still seems like a shell game," she said.

Peter Ives, clerk to the supervisor, sat crossed-armed in the back corner of the room, making various noises of disagreement or disbelief.

"If we opened our mouth and we went out there, and we went out there and this girl got it, then boom it's dead," Orsini said about the plastics company deal, pointing at me.

(I'm about to turn 30 and I've been working for over six years, but sure, technically I'm a girl.)

Ives addressed DeGroot, telling her she should be congratulating the Town Board, accusing her of implying that they were crooked.

"And that's why she felt they were crooked," Ives continued, again pointing to me.

"She is not basing her newspaper accounts on only my opinion sir," DeGroot said.

"Oh yes she is," Orsini said.

"Oh no she is not," DeGroot said.

Ives raised his voice at DeGroot, starting a statement with, "it's people like you..." the rest getting drowned out in a din of arguing from multiple people, including town officials.

This incident is one of several in Fort Edward where I and my colleagues have been blamed for the town's problems.

Personally, I think that's a lot of power to give me.​

— Gwendolyn Craig

A history of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Load comments