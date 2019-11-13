I'm sharing my experience at the Fort Edward Town Board meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisor Terry Middleton read a statement for the record about how the W.L. Plastics Corporation deal came about, how he could not disclose it prior to Election Day and thanked those involved "for staying the course through the negative press."
Middleton was not re-elected this Nov. 5.
Resident Katie DeGroot has often attended Town Board meetings, and she asks questions.
DeGroot congratulated Middleton on the deal, but kept pressing him and Town Board member Neal Orsini about why it was rolled out the way it was.
"It still seems like a shell game," she said.
Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton says he put the community before his "personal gain" while arranging for a plastics company to take up residence at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
Peter Ives, clerk to the supervisor, sat crossed-armed in the back corner of the room, making various noises of disagreement or disbelief.
"If we opened our mouth and we went out there, and we went out there and this girl got it, then boom it's dead," Orsini said about the plastics company deal, pointing at me.
(I'm about to turn 30 and I've been working for over six years, but sure, technically I'm a girl.)
You have free articles remaining.
Ives addressed DeGroot, telling her she should be congratulating the Town Board, accusing her of implying that they were crooked.
"And that's why she felt they were crooked," Ives continued, again pointing to me.
"She is not basing her newspaper accounts on only my opinion sir," DeGroot said.
"Oh yes she is," Orsini said.
"Oh no she is not," DeGroot said.
Ives raised his voice at DeGroot, starting a statement with, "it's people like you..." the rest getting drowned out in a din of arguing from multiple people, including town officials.
This incident is one of several in Fort Edward where I and my colleagues have been blamed for the town's problems.
Personally, I think that's a lot of power to give me.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Oh please, judging from this immature blog you are very much a “girl”. Number one if you want to be considered a woman you need to grow up and act like one instead of showing up at a Town Board meeting or any meeting for that matter dressed like a hobo. Also, a woman would ask her own questions and not hide behind a resident that’s been groomed by you and the rest of the liars you work with. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for what you did to Mr. Middleton. I can’t help but think maybe you did it because you know how clueless Mr. Losaw really is and if Fort Edward is running smoothly then what would you have to write about? Pathetic
More of the same Post Star whining... Mistreated reporters, etc. It really is becoming predictable. Some times we just need to hear the facts without the Tingley and crew slant on everything. Guess I should have stopped after reading the real 'news' article.
Follow the money. If anyone is crooked it’s DA Collins/WCC. If this nonprofit makes one dime then they should be turned into the Attorney General.
