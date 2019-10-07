{{featured_button_text}}
Amy's Race 2019

Runners compete in the 3rd annual Amy's Race, hosted by the Lake George Land Conservancy on Sept. 28 at Amy's Park in Bolton. 

 Courtesy of Amanda Metzger

More than 70 people competed in the 3rd annual Amy's Adventure Race held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Amy's Park in Bolton, according to a news release.

The race is organized by the Lake George Land Conservancy, and over $4,000 in proceeds will go toward a recreational plan for the Town of Bolton.

Volker Burkowski, snatched the winning title for a second year in a row, and even took a minute of his time. He ran the 4.5-mile race in 36 minutes and 8 seconds. 

For the full list of racers and their times, go to underdogtiming.com/2019-race-results

“Amy’s Race is always a fun and engaging event, with a wonderful community feel and lots of new and familiar faces that have made the race an annual tradition,” said Michele Vidarte, community engagement and events manager for the conservancy. “The event is a unique way to merge conservation with recreation, and an opportunity to share our work with a different group of people while out on the land itself. This year, the race was a great opportunity to showcase the new Amy’s Park parking lot and kiosk and to talk about the LGLC’s work and the Bolton Recreational Hub Initiative.”

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

