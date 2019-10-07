More than 70 people competed in the 3rd annual Amy's Adventure Race held Saturday, Sept. 28 at Amy's Park in Bolton, according to a news release.
The race is organized by the Lake George Land Conservancy, and over $4,000 in proceeds will go toward a recreational plan for the Town of Bolton.
Volker Burkowski, snatched the winning title for a second year in a row, and even took a minute of his time. He ran the 4.5-mile race in 36 minutes and 8 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
For the full list of racers and their times, go to underdogtiming.com/2019-race-results.
“Amy’s Race is always a fun and engaging event, with a wonderful community feel and lots of new and familiar faces that have made the race an annual tradition,” said Michele Vidarte, community engagement and events manager for the conservancy. “The event is a unique way to merge conservation with recreation, and an opportunity to share our work with a different group of people while out on the land itself. This year, the race was a great opportunity to showcase the new Amy’s Park parking lot and kiosk and to talk about the LGLC’s work and the Bolton Recreational Hub Initiative.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.