Boat washing

A boat inspection worker flushes a boat’s ballast tank with 120-degree water during a training course for boat inspection and decontamination at the Lake George Forum in 2014. Vermont now requires mandatory boat inspections for invasive species.

Lost in my chock-a-block inbox was the news that the New York Senate and Assembly renewed a law that bans transporting invasive species from one water body to another.

It means boaters need to take "reasonable precautions" from spreading invasive species like milfoil, water chestnut, zebra mussels and other harmful hitchhikers. 

The Adirondack Council said it was pleased that the law was renewed, but it's still hoping the state will require boats be decontaminated before launching into the Adirondack Park's water bodies. 

“We still believe that comprehensive boat decontaminations is the most effective way to limit the spread of invasive species from one place to another,” said Executive Director William Janeway, in a news release. “Some of the park’s most popular large lakes and rivers have harmful, non-native species in them already. We want to limit their number and prevent spreading them to other places. Much of the park’s interior has not yet been affected by invasive species. It’s up to all of us to keep it that way."

The current legislation has been extended for one year while lawmakers decide if it can be strengthened. 

— Gwendolyn Craig

