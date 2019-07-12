Online Saturday and in print on Sunday, I'll have for you the first article in a series about harmful algal blooms, more accurately called cyanobacteria.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has already documented a couple dozen of these toxic algal blooms across the state, some confirmed and others still considered suspicious.
It's important for people recreating on water bodies to keep a look out. Cyanobacteria can look like spilled paint, wispy streaks of green, or chunky clumps.
You don't want to swim in it, if you see it. If it is a toxic bloom, you could get sick or develop a rash. Also make sure to keep your dogs from jumping into a bloom. These toxins can attack the liver and nervous system, and have been known to kill dogs in less than an hour.
The state's mantra is "Know it, avoid it, report it."
Click here for a good page from the DEC that shows what cyanobacteria looks like, versus regular old algae
Click here for the DEC's notification page, which includes where the latest blooms have been spotted, some photos, and how to report a bloom if you see one.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.