An editor's note: It is not The Post-Star's practice to identify and write about anonymous comments on articles. In this case, an elected official used her town email to set up a comment account, and then communicated with the reporter about her comment.
Under the name, "OldTimer00" Fort Edward Town Clerk Aimee Mahoney had quite a bit to say to me Wednesday night about a blog and my newspaper coverage.
What particularly struck a chord with her was my blog about my experience sitting in a Tuesday night Town Board meeting. I won't rehash it, but you can read it here.
"Oh please, judging from this immature blog you are very much a 'girl,'" Mahoney wrote. "Number one if you want to be considered a woman you need to grow up and act like one instead of showing up at a Town Board meeting or any meeting for that matter dressed like a hobo. Also, a woman would ask her own questions and not hide behind a resident that's been groomed by you and the rest of the liars you work with. You should be ashamed of yourselves for what you did to Mr. Middleton. I can't help but think maybe you did it because you know how clueless Mr. Losaw really is and if Fort Edward is running smoothly then what would you have to write about? Pathetic."
The newspaper can see the email addresses for which comment accounts are registered, and "OldTimer00" was registered to amahoney@roadrunner.com. That is the email of the town clerk.
I sent Mahoney an email Thursday morning. I sent her another Thursday afternoon. I got back this:
"First of all I don't appreciate the way the paper has portrayed the Town officials as of late," Mahoney said in an email. "I believe it is hurtful and speaks to all of us as a whole. I do not know why it is okay for you to write nasty articles for all to read. I do not appreciate being threatened by you."
You have free articles remaining.
I'm not sure how I'm threatening, as Mahoney's comments are public. I'm not sure how I've been nasty, either.
But as I said to Mahoney, my name and contact information is on all of my articles, making me available for feedback. I'm not hiding behind an anonymous account that picks on people's appearances.
She wrote me back again to say she is concerned to have a new town supervisor come in with all the things going on.
"We are a good team down here and we work together quite well and it's all just unfortunate," Mahoney wrote. "I apologize for letting my frustrations allow me to make that comment."
Anyway, I think the hobo look is pretty in right now.
— Gwendolyn Craig
