Fort Edward and Lake George make a splash across the pages of Archaeology magazine this September and October issue, for their rich history in the French and Indian War.
The issue hasn't hit online yet, but archaeologist David Starbuck, who is featured, got his hard copies in the mail on Wednesday.
Author Jason Urbanus writes about the British and French forts built in upstate New York in the 18th century, and how they are now the tourist and history attraction as military archaeological sites.
Urbanus interviewed Starbuck, an archaeologist at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire and the lead of SUNY Adirondack's archaeological field school happening currently on Rogers Island in Fort Edward.
The article highlights the 15,000 soldiers that called Fort Edward home, which in the mid 1750s was the third-largest British settlement in colonial America.
Many of Starbuck's photos are featured, including ones of a merchant's house just off the island in Fort Edward.
There are also photos of a lead musket ball, bayonet, knives and buttons unearthed from Fort Edward.
Check archaeology.org for more information.
— Gwendolyn Craig
