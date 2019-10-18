The Empire State Trail is making its mark locally.
I noticed a new sign up across from Mullen Park on the bike path in Fort Edward, highlighting not just the Empire State Trail, but its counterpart, the Champlain Canalway Trail.
There is also a bike fix-it station that has gone up, but there is caution tape around it still. Hopefully it will be ready for the public soon.
The Empire State Trail is 750 miles long, and once finished, will be the longest multi-use trail in the country. It will connect more than 20 regional trails, including the Champlain Canalway Trail.
Work is also happening on a portion in Kingsbury, past the Five Combines. A sign was up Friday alerting the public that the northern part of the trail was closed.
To learn more about the Empire State Trail, go to ny.gov/programs/empire-state-trail.
