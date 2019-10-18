{{featured_button_text}}
Empire State Trail

New signs advertising the Empire State Trail and the Champlain Canalway Trail are seen Friday in Fort Edward. 

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

The Empire State Trail is making its mark locally.

I noticed a new sign up across from Mullen Park on the bike path in Fort Edward, highlighting not just the Empire State Trail, but its counterpart, the Champlain Canalway Trail.

There is also a bike fix-it station that has gone up, but there is caution tape around it still. Hopefully it will be ready for the public soon.

Bike fix-it station

A bike fix-it station is seen Friday across from Mullen Park in Fort Edward. The stations are along sections of the Empire State Trail, a statewide multi-use trail. 

The Empire State Trail is 750 miles long, and once finished, will be the longest multi-use trail in the country. It will connect more than 20 regional trails, including the Champlain Canalway Trail. 

Work is also happening on a portion in Kingsbury, past the Five Combines. A sign was up Friday alerting the public that the northern part of the trail was closed.

To learn more about the Empire State Trail, go to ny.gov/programs/empire-state-trail

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

