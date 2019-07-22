{{featured_button_text}}
Loons

Two loons are seen in September on Middle Pond in the Adirondacks. Nina Schoch, executive director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, estimates there are between 1,800 and 2,000 adult loons in the Adirondack Park, up from about 400 in the 1970s.

 Courtesy of Nina Schoch

Saturday was the annual New York Loon Census, and volunteers around the region got in their boats and surveyed shorelines for these beautiful birds.

It will be a bit before we learn how their population is doing this year, but last year's results are available. 

In 2018, 643 loons were observed on 158 lakes, many of which were in the Adirondack Park. Of these birds, 86% were adults, 13% were chicks and 1% were juveniles. 

Some number highlights from loons seen in our area lakes:

• Brant Lake: 8

• Garnet Lake: 8

• Glen Lake: 1

• Lake George: 27

• Paradox Lake: 4

• Schroon Lake: 3

• Thirteenth Lake: 10

Upper Saranac Lake had the most loons with 36. Lake George was close behind, as was the St. Lawrence River with 24.

To view the full report, go to adkloon.org/ny-annual-loon-census-results

— Gwendolyn Craig

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments