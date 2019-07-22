Saturday was the annual New York Loon Census, and volunteers around the region got in their boats and surveyed shorelines for these beautiful birds.
It will be a bit before we learn how their population is doing this year, but last year's results are available.
In 2018, 643 loons were observed on 158 lakes, many of which were in the Adirondack Park. Of these birds, 86% were adults, 13% were chicks and 1% were juveniles.
Some number highlights from loons seen in our area lakes:
• Brant Lake: 8
• Garnet Lake: 8
• Glen Lake: 1
• Lake George: 27
• Paradox Lake: 4
• Schroon Lake: 3
• Thirteenth Lake: 10
Upper Saranac Lake had the most loons with 36. Lake George was close behind, as was the St. Lawrence River with 24.
To view the full report, go to adkloon.org/ny-annual-loon-census-results.
— Gwendolyn Craig
