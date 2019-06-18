{{featured_button_text}}
Last month was the fourth hottest May on record for our planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

That might be hard to fathom considering North America, parts of Europe and the Caribbean saw some of the coolest temperatures since 2004, 2009 and 2011. 

In the Glens Falls region, May saw an average high temperature 2.6 degrees lower than normal, according to monthly climate data from the National Weather Service. Our average maximum temperature was 65.5 degrees, when it usually averages 68.1 degrees. But, our average minimum temperature was 3.3 degrees warmer at 45.9 degrees. 

Overall, our average temperature in May was 55.7 degrees, 0.4 degrees warmer. And here's a nifty fact. Our highest temperature in May was 86 degrees. Compare that to our lowest temperature, 37 degrees. 

If you've been complaining about that temperature difference, last year was worse with a high of 88 and a low of 32.

Records show that the average global temperature in May saw a much greater shift. It was 1.53 degrees warmer.

Where were the hot temps?

NOAA says "record-breaking heat affects parts of the southern half of Africa; Australia; southeastern Brazil; northern North America; Asia; parts of the southern oceans; the Barents Sea; and areas of the North Pacific Ocean."

Sea ice also hit a new record, with coverage 13% below average. 

— Gwendolyn Craig

