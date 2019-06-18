Last month was the fourth hottest May on record for our planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That might be hard to fathom considering North America, parts of Europe and the Caribbean saw some of the coolest temperatures since 2004, 2009 and 2011.
In the Glens Falls region, May saw an average high temperature 2.6 degrees lower than normal, according to monthly climate data from the National Weather Service. Our average maximum temperature was 65.5 degrees, when it usually averages 68.1 degrees. But, our average minimum temperature was 3.3 degrees warmer at 45.9 degrees.
Overall, our average temperature in May was 55.7 degrees, 0.4 degrees warmer. And here's a nifty fact. Our highest temperature in May was 86 degrees. Compare that to our lowest temperature, 37 degrees.
If you've been complaining about that temperature difference, last year was worse with a high of 88 and a low of 32.
Records show that the average global temperature in May saw a much greater shift. It was 1.53 degrees warmer.
Where were the hot temps?
NOAA says "record-breaking heat affects parts of the southern half of Africa; Australia; southeastern Brazil; northern North America; Asia; parts of the southern oceans; the Barents Sea; and areas of the North Pacific Ocean."
Sea ice also hit a new record, with coverage 13% below average.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.