My best friend since Kindergarten got married on Aug. 10, and in the hustle and bustle of getting ready for her wedding, I found out her dad would be up in the Adirondacks, teaching a blacksmithing course.
Her dad is Bob Valentine, and he owns a blacksmith shop in Goshen, Conn., where I grew up.
Over the last three years, he has been coming up to the Adirondack Folk School in Lake Luzerne to teach his craft, which he has been honing since 1976.
As my grandmother would say, this is a small world story.
It was exciting to learn that he takes his talents up to my new neck of the woods and shares them with others.
"It's kind of gratifying to do that, and it's fun," he said over the phone on Wednesday, about teaching the course in Lake Luzerne. "You meet some really interesting people."
Valentine got interested in blacksmithing at our local high school in Connecticut, Wamogo Regional High School. After keeping up with it at school, his grandfather, who was a farmer, gifted Valentine his coal forge. The rest is history.
Valentine opened his own shop in 1980. He mostly makes late 17th- and early 18th-century hardware for old homes, and things for the hearth and fireplace.
"My work over the years has been for usually private individuals, who are restoring homes, all over the country," Valentine said.
He has helped make my dad a specific part to an old piece of farm equipment, but he has also made some of the most intricate roses for his wife and children; they're reminiscent of the rose in Beauty and the Beast.
He enjoys his work, which combines researching historical homes and crafting with his hands. Most of the items he makes are from New York and New England, influenced by English styles of building and architecture.
"The vast majority of what I do is from learning about various aspects of blacksmithing from other people, so this is my opportunity to kind of give back, to help people with those tricks and techniques," Valentine said about teaching.
I was sorry to miss him while he was teaching up here, but Samuel Northrop got a nice photo of him while reporting about the Adirondack Folk School.
To learn more about the school and the courses it offers, go to adirondackfolkschool.org.
— Gwendolyn Craig
