It's not only Fort Edward with a vacant industrial-zoned property on a rail line near a canal.
The Village of Whitehall also has such a parcel, and businesses are interested in it, too. But unlike in Fort Edward, residents got to hear directly from the companies interested in purchasing the land at a public board meeting.
A demonstration plant that recycles waste, including medical and hazardous substances, could be coming to the former EB Metals site off Route 4 in Whitehall.
Fort Edward officials have held no such meeting with WL Plastics, instead revealing to their residents the news through a short press release posted on its website.
A WL Plastics representative presented before the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency in November, but if you couldn't make the 4 p.m. meeting, you didn't get to hear what Mike Dahl had to say.
So Wednesday morning we witnessed the first time most residents had a chance to ask their questions of WL Plastics representatives, who appeared blindsided by the inquiries and were not equipped to answer the concerns. It was a struggle for IDA members to keep the public hearing to the tax incentives at hand.
FORT EDWARD — Residents and community members had a number of questions about a plastic pipe company’s proposal to build a manufacturing plant…
You have free articles remaining.
Some IDA members later said the public hearing left them confused as to why Fort Edward officials did not hold an informational meeting with WL Plastics ahead of all of this.
Resident Julie Wilson asked at the public hearing whether this move to open a manufacturing plant was basically a done deal. Others wondered the same, and that stuck with IDA member Travis Whitehead. At the later IDA board meeting on Wednesday, Whitehead said he was concerned, and it was unfortunate that residents didn't have many of their questions answered.
While yes, some of those questions will be answered at planning and zoning board meetings as WL Plastics's project moves through various approvals, I again turn to the Village of Whitehall.
Whitehall Mayor Phil Smith invited representatives and engineers interested in putting a plant that handles hazardous waste in the village, and they came. They presented information, answered questions, and the questions they couldn't answer, they noted and were going to answer in a follow-up letter to the village.
Representatives from those companies had also told The Post-Star that they wanted to get a feeling for how such a plant would be received in Whitehall, and if residents didn't want it, they wouldn't continue with a proposal.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.