Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds are on the move, and you can track their migrations through an interactive online map.
Journey North, a citizen science program, collects reported sightings of different migrating species and maps them in real time. The program was started in 1994 and is based out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum.
Monarchs overwinter in Mexico. They're just starting their annual migration south.
"These butterflies are the great-great-grandchildren of the monarchs that migrated south last fall, overwintered in Mexico, and began one leg of the journey north," according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in its wildlife newsletter.
The DEC has recommendations for providing food and habitat for monarchs including planting wildflowers and milkweed, delaying mowing areas with milkweed and avoiding use of herbicides.
Journey North allows anyone to upload photos and report sightings. It is also currently collecting data on hummingbird migrations.
To check it out, go to journeynorth.org.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.