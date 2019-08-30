{{featured_button_text}}
A monarch butterfly is seen. Monarchs tend to migrate south in mid- to late-August. 

 Post-Star file photo

Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds are on the move, and you can track their migrations through an interactive online map.

Journey North, a citizen science program, collects reported sightings of different migrating species and maps them in real time. The program was started in 1994 and is based out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. 

Monarchs overwinter in Mexico. They're just starting their annual migration south.

"These butterflies are the great-great-grandchildren of the monarchs that migrated south last fall, overwintered in Mexico, and began one leg of the journey north," according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in its wildlife newsletter. 

The DEC has recommendations for providing food and habitat for monarchs including planting wildflowers and milkweed, delaying mowing areas with milkweed and avoiding use of herbicides. 

Journey North allows anyone to upload photos and report sightings. It is also currently collecting data on hummingbird migrations.

To check it out, go to journeynorth.org

— Gwendolyn Craig

