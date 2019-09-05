{{featured_button_text}}
Algae sign in Canada

A sign warning about harmful algal blooms is seen at a rest stop in Canada.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

I had just made it through the Canadian border for my first trip to Montreal.

I pulled over at the first rest stop I could find. The parking lot was empty. I wasn't sure it was even open, but the door wasn't locked.

As I walked in, there was an "out of order" sign above the drinking water fountains, and above that, a familiar image of a harmful algal bloom.

They're everywhere! 

Blue-green algae, also known as harmful algal blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, are cropping up in water bodies all over the world. Cyanobacteria are photosynthesizing bacteria that occur naturally in the environment, but scientists are still trying to figure out why some produce toxins that are harmful to humans.

I'm not sure if this fountain's drinking water source was open water impacted by a bloom (no one was in the rest stop to ask), but there were signs warning visitors not to drink the water above the bathroom sinks, too. 

Apparently it was still safe to wash your hands, though drinking water toxicity levels are much lower than swimming exposure levels.

Quebec seems to have the same kind of motto as New York, which is to stay out of discolored water, whether a health advisory is in place, or not. It's better to be safe than sorry.

Meanwhile, it appears cooling temperatures may be keeping more cyanobacteria blooms at bay in our region. No new blooms were reported as of Sept. 5 in Warren, Washington or Saratoga counties. 

To learn more about cyanobacteria and to check out a map of blooms in New York, go to dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html. And if you can read French, or can tolerate Google translate, check out Quebec's blue-green algae page at environnement.gouv.qc.ca/eau/flrivlac/algues-en.htm

— Gwendolyn Craig

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments