When I cover town and village board meetings, I do my best to make sure board members are quoted or referenced in the story.
But that's hard to do when you have local politicians that don't say a word other than "aye" or "nay" when a vote comes along.
Maybe I'll get a "I'll move it," on a resolution.
There are a few meetings I cover where the conversation is absolutely dominated by a few. The other few remain silent. They don't ask questions. They don't go against the grain and vote against the majority (not that they have to, but it all seems like a wash sometimes).
If you're a silent politician, how are your constituents supposed to know what you think? How are they supposed to know why you voted the way you did? How are they supposed to know that you're representing them?
While we can't cover every town and village board meeting in this region, I encourage constituents to attend their local government board meetings, or at least, read meeting minutes online. If they're not posted, you can call the clerk and ask for them.
Notice who is silent.
It could be helpful information as Election Day approaches.
— Gwendolyn Craig
