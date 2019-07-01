I've been told to check out Blue Mountain Lake since I first moved here two Aprils ago.
With so much to do between Saratoga and Lake George, I haven't ventured much into the 'daks yet. But Saturday I finally made the trip with my parents, and we were not disappointed.
The museum, Adirondack Experience, is phenomenal.
I know I didn't get to everything but some highlights for me included Winter Olympics memorabilia, an exhibit on Lake George and The Jefferson Project, a boat-building workshop where Adirondack Wooden Boats was actually building a guide boat before our eyes and of course, a spectacular view of the lake from a lookout dotted with flowers.
It was also fun to see visitors feeding trout in the little pond on site, and children trying out a guide boat in an interactive exhibit that tested your rowing skills.
I wasn't a fan of a special taxidermy exhibit, that showed a "schoolhouse" full of dead bunnies dressed as students. But aside from that, everything else was great. I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you're looking for a rainy day thing to do.
— Gwendolyn Craig
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.