{{featured_button_text}}

I've been told to check out Blue Mountain Lake since I first moved here two Aprils ago.

With so much to do between Saratoga and Lake George, I haven't ventured much into the 'daks yet. But Saturday I finally made the trip with my parents, and we were not disappointed.

The museum, Adirondack Experience, is phenomenal. 

I know I didn't get to everything but some highlights for me included Winter Olympics memorabilia, an exhibit on Lake George and The Jefferson Project, a boat-building workshop where Adirondack Wooden Boats was actually building a guide boat before our eyes and of course, a spectacular view of the lake from a lookout dotted with flowers.

Adirondack Experience

Allison Warner works on building a guide boat Saturday at Adirondack Experience in Blue Mountain Lake. 

It was also fun to see visitors feeding trout in the little pond on site, and children trying out a guide boat in an interactive exhibit that tested your rowing skills.

I wasn't a fan of a special taxidermy exhibit, that showed a "schoolhouse" full of dead bunnies dressed as students. But aside from that, everything else was great. I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you're looking for a rainy day thing to do. 

Gwendolyn Craig

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments