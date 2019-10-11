One of the founders of the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue, and a long-time ranger for the Lake George Park Commission, has died.
Keith Fish, 62, of North Creek, passed on Oct. 8, according to his obituary.
I met Fish in August, shortly after members of the search and rescue group had cleared trails behind his home and brought him out into the woods on an ATV on Aug. 24.
He had ALS, and was struggling to talk, let alone move. Getting out into the woods meant a great deal to him.
Matt Sirni, the organization's president, said it was one of the best experiences he has ever had with the search and rescue team.
Keith Fish’s pack holds the weight of nearly everything one might need for a search and rescue mission, but it is tucked in a side closet of h…
For decades, Fish helped find people lost in the Adirondacks and around the state. He was also the longest-serving employee of the Lake George Park Commission at three decades.
During our interview, Fish typed with one finger on an iPad to answer my questions. He still had a big smile and would chuckle when his wife, Judi Harris, would bring up fond memories.
I could tell it was frustrating for him to be trapped in his own body, unable to say or do the things he wanted to. Harris' good humor and love for her husband was palpable, and I'm thinking of her today.
If you didn't get a chance to read Fish's full story, you can check it out here, as well as his obituary.
From his obituary,
"At Keith’s request there will be no services, a private event for family and close friends will be planned for a later date. Please send donations in Keith’s honor to St. Peters Regional ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205."
— Gwendolyn Craig
