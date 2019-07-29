{{featured_button_text}}

My best friend since kindergarten is getting married, and I'm a bridesmaid in her wedding.

This weekend, her bridal party drove up to my place for her bachelorette party. We rented a boat and explored Lake George.

It was fun to be a tour guide, though my tours include things like pointing out Dome Island and how it is protected from the public, talking about how the Lake George Park Commission could close down Log Bay or Shelving Rock Bay if things get too rowdy (and taking a picture of all the boats there on Saturday), or explaining how most of the lakefront homes have their own water intake pipes.

I hope I wasn't too annoying.

But it was so nice to be on a boat and not be recording an interview or writing in a notebook. I could tube, swim and sight see without a deadline looming or someone asking me to include something in a story.

I could just enjoy this beautiful lake I write about often. Best of all, I could share it with friends.

— Gwendolyn Craig

