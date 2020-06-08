Blog: 'Zoombombing' is a thing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The downside of virtual meetings revealed itself Monday afternoon as four teenage boys from New Zealand attended and disrupted the virtual Hudson Falls Village Board meeting via Zoom.

At first, I thought perhaps the boys were logging in to get some credit for a high school class.

Turns out, they were "Zoombombing."

It's a thing.

The board held two public hearings Monday, but the kids in question had nothing to say about the Community Development Block Grant or the waterline replacement on Union and Clark streets.

Instead, the kids—who all seemed to know each other—laughed, made funny faces, logged on and off, made noises and were generally disruptive during the meeting.

When asked to identify themselves for the public record, one said he was from New Zealand. Their names were Simon Minter, Ian Moore, Philip Hartley and Harry Edwards.

They also tried to second a couple motions and vote on resolutions.

After the board clerk realized they were there to disrupt, not contribute, she kicked them off the meeting, but one lingered and played air guitar as the meeting ended.