Blog: 'Zoombombing' is a thing

The downside of virtual meetings revealed itself Monday afternoon as four teenage boys from New Zealand attended and disrupted the virtual Hudson Falls Village Board meeting via Zoom.
At first, I thought perhaps the boys were logging in to get some credit for a high school class.
Turns out, they were "Zoombombing."
It's a thing.
The board held two public hearings Monday, but the kids in question had nothing to say about the Community Development Block Grant or the waterline replacement on Union and Clark streets.
Instead, the kids—who all seemed to know each other—laughed, made funny faces, logged on and off, made noises and were generally disruptive during the meeting.
When asked to identify themselves for the public record, one said he was from New Zealand. Their names were Simon Minter, Ian Moore, Philip Hartley and Harry Edwards.
They also tried to second a couple motions and vote on resolutions.
After the board clerk realized they were there to disrupt, not contribute, she kicked them off the meeting, but one lingered and played air guitar as the meeting ended.
The board members were clearly annoyed, but kept their composure and managed to finish the meeting.
Turns out, Zoom can and does get hacked. It has something to do with “credential stuffing,” which is a subject far too complicated for this 40-plus soccer mom.
But in reality, anyone could participate in the village board meeting, since the Meeting ID and password are posted right on the village’s website. It’s easier now, more than ever, to participate in your local government meetings right from home.
People could and should watch.
I hope these kids don't show up again. But I do hope to see more Hudson Falls faces fill the boxes on the screen. The next meeting is at 4 p.m. July 13.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!