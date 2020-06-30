Blog: Will we ever dance again?

I’m done being patient.
I’m a small business owner, who has owned a dance studio in the tiny upstate New York village of Whitehall for 17 years. I’ve taught two generations of dancers how to tap and point their toes and perform on stage with a smile.
My studio was started by a woman named Angela Nichols in 1938. Her daughter took it over when she retired. And I took it over from her. Generations of dancers have learned to dance under our tutelage.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, I was forced to close the doors of the studio. I thought we would take a couple weeks and do a deep cleaning and be able to reopen.
But as the pandemic got worse, so did our prospects of reopening. The studio remained closed and with it went my livelihood.
Luckily, I had a second job, but turns out if I hadn’t had another job, I would have made more money on unemployment than I did working full time. Either way, I still didn’t have enough money to pay my bills and the overhead on the studio building. I had to take out a small business loan to make ends meet.
I have done everything right. My husband and I worked from home and kept our kids from playing outside even with the neighborhood kids. I wear a mask every time I leave the house. I washed my hands until they were raw. I social distance. I haven’t hugged my mother since March.
I have patiently watched other businesses stay open and reopen in the first three phases of the governor’s reopening plan. I was really looking forward to getting the Phase 4 guidance and July 1, when the Capital Region would hit Phase 4 and my studio could reopen. Perhaps we could put together some kind of recital, since ours was canceled due to COVID-19.
Now I am told that inside fitness facilities, including dance studios, cannot open in Phase 4. Something about air conditioning, which my studio doesn’t have. There is no Phase 5. So where does that leave us?
Up until today, I was on the governor’s side. I was pleased with his guidance and I was reassured that our state would continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths decrease with his careful reopening plan.
But I’m done. I need to open my business.
And if I can’t, I would like the governor to give me a good, solid reason—a science-based reason—why the nearly 200 dancers in Whitehall aren’t going to get to dance.
Washington County has only three active cases of COVID-19. No one is hospitalized. I’m willing to do the work. I will reduce my class sizes. I will make every little dancer wear a mask. I will take the temperatures of 200 kids every single time they step foot in my building. I will try my best to keep kids six feet apart.
Please, Governor Cuomo, let us dance.
Let us dance.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!