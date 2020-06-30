Blog: Will we ever dance again?

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’m done being patient.

I’m a small business owner, who has owned a dance studio in the tiny upstate New York village of Whitehall for 17 years. I’ve taught two generations of dancers how to tap and point their toes and perform on stage with a smile.

My studio was started by a woman named Angela Nichols in 1938. Her daughter took it over when she retired. And I took it over from her. Generations of dancers have learned to dance under our tutelage.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, I was forced to close the doors of the studio. I thought we would take a couple weeks and do a deep cleaning and be able to reopen.

But as the pandemic got worse, so did our prospects of reopening. The studio remained closed and with it went my livelihood.

Luckily, I had a second job, but turns out if I hadn’t had another job, I would have made more money on unemployment than I did working full time. Either way, I still didn’t have enough money to pay my bills and the overhead on the studio building. I had to take out a small business loan to make ends meet.