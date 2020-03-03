Blog: We didn’t wear roller skates

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My very first real paying job was at Walstrom’s drive-in restaurant on Route 4 in Whitehall.

I was a carhop. I worked outside, took orders on a pad of paper, totaled up the bills, and delivered food on a tray that hooked onto a rolled-down car window.

It was a great first job, and the tips were amazing when the sun was shining.

I worked for Mary Walstrom, who opened an A&W with her husband Eric in 1964. She just celebrated her 103rd birthday, and I had the pleasure of writing about her.

The Walstroms ran the A&W, eventually dropping the franchise name, until 1993. I worked for them the last few summers they were open. My sister worked for them too. My mother worked for them during high school and college.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I learned so much at that job. Mrs. Walstrom was strict – in a good way. You showed up on time. You had chores to do before the restaurant opened and after it closed at night. I learned how to count change, did math really quickly in my head and learned how important it was to avoid the greasy oil-stained spots where the cars parked.

The tips were great. On a regular sunny Saturday evening, I could take home $100 in tips. And that was in the early 1990s.