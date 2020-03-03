Blog: We didn’t wear roller skates

My very first real paying job was at Walstrom’s drive-in restaurant on Route 4 in Whitehall.
I was a carhop. I worked outside, took orders on a pad of paper, totaled up the bills, and delivered food on a tray that hooked onto a rolled-down car window.
It was a great first job, and the tips were amazing when the sun was shining.
I worked for Mary Walstrom, who opened an A&W with her husband Eric in 1964. She just celebrated her 103rd birthday, and I had the pleasure of writing about her.
The Walstroms ran the A&W, eventually dropping the franchise name, until 1993. I worked for them the last few summers they were open. My sister worked for them too. My mother worked for them during high school and college.
I learned so much at that job. Mrs. Walstrom was strict – in a good way. You showed up on time. You had chores to do before the restaurant opened and after it closed at night. I learned how to count change, did math really quickly in my head and learned how important it was to avoid the greasy oil-stained spots where the cars parked.
The tips were great. On a regular sunny Saturday evening, I could take home $100 in tips. And that was in the early 1990s.
The Walstroms sold the family business to another owner in 1993, and I worked for him the next couple summers after that. I was working there the day the McDonald’s opened two doors down. That day we had one car … and all they ordered was ice cream.
That was the beginning of the end of the drive-in, which was always known in Whitehall as the “carhop.” Many people always called it the A&W, even when it wasn’t anymore.
It makes me sad to see the condition of the drive-in these days. Trees and grass have grown up through the pavement that used to be filled with cars waiting for a spot under the canopy. Locals loved it. And tourists often stopped there on a yearly basis. Motorcyclists were the best tippers.
I’m so grateful for my time as a carhop at the drive-in restaurant. Whenever I tell someone I worked as a carhop, they always ask the same question: “Did you wear roller skates?”
Thank God, we didn’t.
