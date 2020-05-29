Blog: We are supposed to be dancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s dance recital week.

A time when kids are cranky and tired from long dress rehearsals and moms are stitching pointe shoes and searching for bobby pins at midnight. Safety pins become a necessity and glitter in your hair sounded like a good idea at first.

Tiny 3-year-old ballerinas are crying because they are afraid to go on stage and seniors are in tears because it’s the last time they will go on stage.

The week is full of tired, nervous energy until the big night when nine months of dance lessons, countless trips to the studio and a lot of money culminate in one spectacular show.

Dance Moms have always called it “Hell Week.”

But this year, they would have welcomed the exhaustion and nervousness, and finally, the elation of seeing their dancers do what they love in front of a packed audience.

This year, the spotlight went out on dancers. The studio doors are locked. The auditoriums are empty.

Our dance season was cut short by an insidious virus that certainly doesn’t understand that we all need to dance to be happy and healthy.

Dance is my favorite form of expression. It’s how we dancers communicate what we are feeling.