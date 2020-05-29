Blog: We are supposed to be dancing

It’s dance recital week.
A time when kids are cranky and tired from long dress rehearsals and moms are stitching pointe shoes and searching for bobby pins at midnight. Safety pins become a necessity and glitter in your hair sounded like a good idea at first.
Tiny 3-year-old ballerinas are crying because they are afraid to go on stage and seniors are in tears because it’s the last time they will go on stage.
The week is full of tired, nervous energy until the big night when nine months of dance lessons, countless trips to the studio and a lot of money culminate in one spectacular show.
Dance Moms have always called it “Hell Week.”
But this year, they would have welcomed the exhaustion and nervousness, and finally, the elation of seeing their dancers do what they love in front of a packed audience.
This year, the spotlight went out on dancers. The studio doors are locked. The auditoriums are empty.
Our dance season was cut short by an insidious virus that certainly doesn’t understand that we all need to dance to be happy and healthy.
Dance is my favorite form of expression. It’s how we dancers communicate what we are feeling.
Have you ever cried watching someone dance? If you have, then that dancer communicated her story through movement. There’s truth in dance.
Every dancer would agree that a bad day can be erased after a couple pique turns across the floor or a grand plie at the barre. A double pullback. A pirouette. A grand jete. The time step.
And absolutely nothing feels better than nailing a dance routine as a crowd of people who love you cheers you on. Moms love nothing more than being that person watching their dancers shine.
Dance is centering. Dance is calming. Dance is downright fun.
It’s my favorite thing to do. And this pandemic has taken away my stage.
It’s dance recital week. But the spotlight went out.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com. She has been dancing since she was 3 years old and has taught dance for 19 years.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!