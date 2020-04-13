Blog: This virus has allowed us all to reconnect

It took 20 years and a vicious virus to bring us all together.
On Friday I sat in front of my laptop looking at the faces of five of my college friends, who live in five different states. We toasted each other and chatted about our lives and how they’ve changed since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted them.
We are all members of the Ithaca College Class of 1999. We met when we lived in the basement of Landon Hall. We have always called ourselves the “Landon ladies.”
When we started college in August of 1995, none of us had email. We were given our very first email addresses through the college, but we could only access our messages by popping into a computer lab.
None of us had our own computers in our dorm rooms. The only way to contact someone was through the corded telephones attached to our dorm room wall. Press 1 for Gretta.
By my junior year, I finally had my own computer, but the World Wide Web was brand new thing, and no one knew what to do with it or how it would eventually change our lives.
“Dial-up” soon became a buzz word, although none of the dorms was equipped with it. Just as well, since you couldn’t be on the Internet and on the telephone at the same time.
Cellular telephones were for the rich kids.
By the time I was getting ready to graduate, I did all my job searching on the Internet, although I still applied for jobs by mailing out my resume and copies of newspaper stories I had written.
And here we are, 20 years later, participating in a Zoom happy hour – face to face – like something I once saw on a Jetsons cartoon when I was a little girl.
It was great to see my college friends again, and if nothing good comes out of this terrible pandemic, at least it gave us an excuse and the time to reconnect.
Can’t wait to do it again next week.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.
