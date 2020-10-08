BLOG: This mom is about to crack

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I always thought I was the kind of mom who could handle it all.

I own a dance studio and work part-time writing stories for The Post-Star. I have three sons, one who is autistic, and two stepsons — and by this time next week I will have four teenage boys in the house.

I volunteer in my kids’ classrooms (or at least I did when we were allowed in the school), plan their school parties, make cookie pops, birthday cakes and other treats for every event, throw them over-the-top birthday parties and try to make every holiday special.

I try to stick to a routine and schedule despite the unpredictable life that comes with living in a blended family.

I try my best. I really do.

But I am just failing at it all right now.

I worry all day long — and all night long too.

I worry that my kids will get sick. I worry that school will close abruptly — like it is now — and I will be struggling again with schooling five kids from home. I worry that my kids will get sick. I worry that I will get sick. I worry that one of my dancers in dance class will get sick. I worry that my studio will close again. And I worry that my kids will get sick.