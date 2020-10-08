BLOG: This mom is about to crack

I always thought I was the kind of mom who could handle it all.
I own a dance studio and work part-time writing stories for The Post-Star. I have three sons, one who is autistic, and two stepsons — and by this time next week I will have four teenage boys in the house.
I volunteer in my kids’ classrooms (or at least I did when we were allowed in the school), plan their school parties, make cookie pops, birthday cakes and other treats for every event, throw them over-the-top birthday parties and try to make every holiday special.
I try to stick to a routine and schedule despite the unpredictable life that comes with living in a blended family.
I try my best. I really do.
But I am just failing at it all right now.
I worry all day long — and all night long too.
I worry that my kids will get sick. I worry that school will close abruptly — like it is now — and I will be struggling again with schooling five kids from home. I worry that my kids will get sick. I worry that I will get sick. I worry that one of my dancers in dance class will get sick. I worry that my studio will close again. And I worry that my kids will get sick.
I worry that I’m going to run out of money if my business closes again. I worry about the state of our country and why this virus is at all political. Shouldn’t we all be working together to help each other and fight the virus so we can all get back to normal? Is it that difficult to just wear a mask?
Now I’m worried about Halloween and Thanksgiving and Christmas. And money. And my kids.
It’s all too overwhelming.
And I’m exhausted.
I’ve aged 10 years these last six months.
And right now, there is no plan, no end in sight. I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m floundering.
Even as I write this, I’m trying not to cry, so my kids will still think everything is going to be OK.
But at this point, I just don’t know.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
