Blog: 'They say the neon lights are bright'

I miss Broadway.
The one in New York City.
The one where thespians sing and dance on stage in elaborately choreographed and outfitted numbers.
Where Annie finds her forever family.
Where a phantom haunts the backstage of an opera house.
Where young boys flip and spin while selling newspapers.
Where the audience stands and sings “Waterloo” at the end of an ABBA-inspired show.
Where paper snowflakes fall on you during the closing scene of “Frozen.”
“Frozen” was the last musical I saw on Broadway. That was last November, long before there was any talk of viruses, pandemics, masks or social distancing.
Just a few months later, Broadway closed down. And it is still closed.
Since I was a young girl, my mother has taken me down to Manhattan on a one-day bus trip with a group called the Whitehall Theatergoers.
It was probably the only way this small-town, upstate girl was ever going to get to New York City.
The bus would leave from Whitehall at 6 a.m. and take a group of show tune lovers down to the city that never sleeps.
We’d spend some time shopping at Macy’s, eating a quick hot dog lunch from a cart on the street and then hop in a taxi to our theater, where we could sit for a couple hours, rest our tired feet and escape into the world of dance and music.
We’d follow that up with a quick dinner at Bubba Gump Shrimp or Hard Rock Café in Times Square before hopping on the bus to head back upstate.
Over the years, I’ve seen “Annie” starring the late Nell Carter, “Gypsy” starring Bernadette Peters, “9 to 5,” with Allison Janney, “A Chorus Line,” starring Mario Torres, and “La Cage aux Folles,” with Kelsey Grammar.
Other favorites include “Les Miserables,” “Aida,” “Mamma Mia!” “The Cher Show,” “Wicked,” "42nd Street," and “Newsies.”
Once my own children were old enough to make it through a day in the city, my mother and I started taking them along as well. My kids have seen "Aladdin,” “School of Rock,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “Matilda” and “Once on this Island.” We’ve also been to the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes in all their high-kicking glory.
I always wanted to be a Rockette.
The Whitehall Theatergoers was started by Annette Parrot and Steve Blasko, and my mom was on their inaugural trip in 1981. This would have been their 40th November trip to Broadway, always the Saturday before Thanksgiving. They also do trips in May and a weekend trip over Columbus Day weekend — when we are not in a global pandemic.
When Broadway first closed down in March, I thought for sure my son and I would still be able to use our “Hamilton” tickets in May. But that didn’t happen. And Broadway theaters are still closed.
We at least got our money back.
I’m looking forward to a time when New York City theaters are once again open, selling ridiculously overpriced drinks, candy and merchandise. I’ll happily pay just to experience Broadway again.
Here’s to hoping that the show, in fact, will go on.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
