Blog: 'They say the neon lights are bright'

We’d spend some time shopping at Macy’s, eating a quick hot dog lunch from a cart on the street and then hop in a taxi to our theater, where we could sit for a couple hours, rest our tired feet and escape into the world of dance and music.

We’d follow that up with a quick dinner at Bubba Gump Shrimp or Hard Rock Café in Times Square before hopping on the bus to head back upstate.

Over the years, I’ve seen “Annie” starring the late Nell Carter, “Gypsy” starring Bernadette Peters, “9 to 5,” with Allison Janney, “A Chorus Line,” starring Mario Torres, and “La Cage aux Folles,” with Kelsey Grammar.

Other favorites include “Les Miserables,” “Aida,” “Mamma Mia!” “The Cher Show,” “Wicked,” "42nd Street," and “Newsies.”

Once my own children were old enough to make it through a day in the city, my mother and I started taking them along as well. My kids have seen "Aladdin,” “School of Rock,” “The Lion King,” “Frozen,” “Matilda” and “Once on this Island.” We’ve also been to the Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes in all their high-kicking glory.

I always wanted to be a Rockette.