Blog: The rainbow hunt is on

My son is making his rainbow sign right now.
There is a new fun activity that is sweeping front windows all across the 518 area code.
It’s called #518RainbowHunt. It’s an effort to get kids outside, but still remain socially distant from other people. The idea is to draw, paint or create some sort of rainbow and make it visible from the road.
Take a photo of your rainbow creation and post a photo on the group page and share your street and town, but not your exact address.
My boys took some rainbow colored glass and lined them up in our huge front window. And my youngest made his best rainbow with markers. I might have helped with the lettering.
As it says on the group Facebook page, “The Greater the Storm, the Brighter the Rainbow.”
