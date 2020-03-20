Blog: The rainbow hunt is on

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My son is making his rainbow sign right now.

There is a new fun activity that is sweeping front windows all across the 518 area code.

It’s called #518RainbowHunt. It’s an effort to get kids outside, but still remain socially distant from other people. The idea is to draw, paint or create some sort of rainbow and make it visible from the road.

Take a photo of your rainbow creation and post a photo on the group page and share your street and town, but not your exact address.

My boys took some rainbow colored glass and lined them up in our huge front window. And my youngest made his best rainbow with markers. I might have helped with the lettering.

As it says on the group Facebook page, “The Greater the Storm, the Brighter the Rainbow.”

Gretta Hochsprung write hometown news. You can email her at ghochsprung@poststar.com.

