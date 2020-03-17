Blog: Slate Valley residents are doing OK

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

GRANVILLE — Nursing homes were some of the first facilities to lock down during this COVID-19 pandemic. Local nursing homes are not allowing visitors to enter the building and are encouraging friends and family members to communicate by phone, email or skype.

Residents at Slate Valley Center in Granville sent message out to their families to let them know they are doing well.

“Many nursing home residents are holding up well, thanks to telephones, tablets, and computers where residents can communicate via real time FaceTime and texting in real time,” said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, director of corporate communications for Centers Health Care.

The recreation department at Slate Valley Center is coming up with creative activities like creating signs they can show via the internet to their loved ones.

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. To reach her, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

