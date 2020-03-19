Blog: Schwan’s guy to the rescue

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Someone delivered frozen foods to my front door yesterday, and I didn’t have to get close to him at all. No money exchanged hands, and we were both happy to see each other. And we stayed more than six feet apart.

For more than a decade, a nice guy in a red shirt has been delivering food to my door every two weeks. I’ve had several different Schwan’s guys in that time – and one Schwan’s woman – deliver yummy frozen food, mainly ice cream right to my door.

The convenience of those visits I never truly appreciated until now, when I’m stuck in the house, wracked with anxiety about leaving – even to go to the grocery store – and trying to feed five kids three meals a day and the many snacks they’ve been asking for in between.

Schwan’s has actually been around for 68 years. I can remember my grandmother always had a Schwan’s delivery and kept her freezer full of ice cream treats like push pops and fudge sickles so we could cool down while we summered at her pool in Whitehall.

Right now, Schwan’s employees are following precautions to keep customers and team members safe, like limiting high-touch interactions like handshakes or entering homes and maintaining a safe distance at drop offs.