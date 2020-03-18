Blog: Our teachers are rock stars

I watched my 9-year-old son log onto Google Classroom at 9:30 a.m. and click the link.
Suddenly, he was face-to-face with his third-grade teacher and several of his classmates from Queensbury Elementary School. His incredible teacher Lauren Latter had scheduled times to chat on Google Meet with groups of students so she could calm their fears and help them navigate this strange and unnerving time.
My kids, who are fortunate enough to attend the Queensbury Union Free School District, were all given lessons on remote learning last Friday. The teachers were ready, the kids were given Chromebooks, and all I can say is “thank you.”
From what I can tell on Facebook, area school districts – and teachers in particular – are absolutely killing it at distance learning.
My 9-year-old was anxious this morning as he awaited his assignments for the day. He felt so much better after chatting with his teacher this morning. He knew what he needed to tackle for the next two days and got right to work.
“Your teacher is large and in charge,” I told him.
“But Mrs. Latter isn’t large,” he said.
His older brother chimed in, “Maybe she needs a ladder.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. To reach her, email ghochsprung@poststar.com.