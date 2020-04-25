Blog: I’ve always been the good news girl

I started working at The Post-Star just a couple months before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 when the Twin Towers came crashing down. For months after that horrific day, my job was to chronicle the many acts of patriotism around the region.
I wrote about the wave of patriotism that seemed to soak the country at the time. Blood drives popped up to help victims. Stores sold out of American flags, so people painted stars and stripes on their lawns, their barns, even their cars to show their patriotic spirit. Little kids raised money with lemonade stands and donated the coins in their piggy banks to the Red Cross.
Every single day for months I wrote stories about the incredible good acts that came out of that horrible tragedy.
When I came back to The Post-Star in 2016, my job, once again, was to find the good news stories and shine a light on the wonderful things that nonprofit agencies, churches and regular people were doing every day in our region.
It is a job I love.
Since the coronavirus pandemic has altered our way of life, I have tried to continue to look for the good during this crisis. Warrensburg re-lit its 32-foot patriotic Christmas tree. Churches around the region are ringing their bells every night at 7 p.m. to honor all the front-line workers fighting the virus in New York City.
Neighbors are planning drive-by birthday celebrations for friends who can’t have parties due to social distancing regulations. Two brothers are making mask holders to donate to the children’s cancer ward at Albany Med – the place their brother spent a lot of time before he died.
These are the stories that inspire me, that carry me through this crisis, as we all try to get use to this new life where we can’t stand within six feet of our neighbors. I can’t hug my mother. I’m afraid to go to the grocery store.
So, keep sending the good news my way so I can share it with our readers. I need it. They need it. We all need a little good news right now.
