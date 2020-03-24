Blog: I need some good news right now

Gretta Hochsprung reporter - Community Follow Gretta Hochsprung Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Call me the good news girl.

That’s what I’ve been telling people since I came back to work at The Post-Star newspaper three years ago. I write the good news – the happy stories that made people smile and reminded us that there is some good in the world.

I have visited nursing homes to celebrate huge milestone birthdays of some of our oldest residents. I have written about upgrades needed at some of our most beautiful local churches.

I have written about nonprofit organizations and the amazing work they do for so many deserving people in our community. I have chatted with recently published local authors eager to let people know about their latest books available.

I have visited museums and libraries in many different towns to promote their exhibits and programs.

I often write about autism, since it is a subject close to my heart. And I love to write about history, particularly my recent stories about Susan B. Anthony and her Washington County roots.

These stories make me feel good, and I’m pretty sure they have put smiles on readers’ faces as well.

But I’m struggling to find good news these days, and I need help.